Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 57,000 registrations for UG courses in 24 hours: DU

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for postgraduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for undergraduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday. This year, the varsity's registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:47 IST
Over 57,000 registrations for UG courses in 24 hours: DU

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.

According to the data shared by a varsity official, 57,312 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses, while 18,837 students registered for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD admissions till 5.30 pm on Sunday. The university will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process. This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.  According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for postgraduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for undergraduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

This year, the varsity's registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process commenced on May 30..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers

Britain will seek changes to the law to allow scrutiny of some foreign takeovers to ensure they do not threaten the countrys ability to tackle public health emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Sunday.Proposa...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 27,317; death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664: Official.

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 27,317 death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664 Official. ...

PM's 56-inch chest seems to be 26 inches: Congress MP on Galwan Valley face-off

Speaking on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley along the LAC, Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh supported Rahul Gandhis comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020