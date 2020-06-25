Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:20 IST
CBSE Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 cancelled

Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been cancelled, CBSE tells Supreme Court.

Earlier on the Centre and the CBSE informed the Supreme Court Tuesday that an expert body is in the process of taking the final decision "very shortly", hopefully by Wednesday, on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea filed in the apex court has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increase in number of cases of virus infection. "The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak," the plea said.

It alleged that considering the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks.

The plea said that in April this year, the CBSE had directed the schools to promote students of classes IX and XI to the respective next grades on the basis of school based assessments. It also said that on May 25, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development had announced conducting of exams for classes X and XII in almost 15,000 centres as against 3,000 centres used earlier.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • CBSE

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reform, not revolution, is path to Black equality, says UK activist

Those fighting for Black racial equality in Britain need to put realistic reform over dreams of revolution, said Imarn Ayton, an activist who has had a prominent role in protests that swept London in recent weeks.The death of George Floyd, ...

ANALYSIS-'How to lose an election': Macron gets it all wrong in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron was surveying a glacier in the French Alps on a visit in February when an aide forwarded a video that had just been posted online, showing his choice for Paris mayor masturbating.Benjamin Griveauxs campaign was alr...

ADB approves $20m to help Solomon Islands combat COVID-19 and impact on economy

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 20 million to help the Government of Solomon Islands combat the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and its impact on the countrys economy.The support comprises a 10 million concessional loan and a 10 mi...

MNRE proposes 15-25 pc basic custom duty on solar equipment in first year : R K Singh

Power and New Renewable Minister R K Singh said on Thursday said his ministry has proposed basic custom duty BCD on solar equipment in the range of 15 to 25 per cent in first year which would eventually increase up to 40 per cent. On Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020