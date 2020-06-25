CBSE Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 cancelled

Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been cancelled, CBSE tells Supreme Court.

Earlier on the Centre and the CBSE informed the Supreme Court Tuesday that an expert body is in the process of taking the final decision "very shortly", hopefully by Wednesday, on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class XII scheduled from July 1-15 in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea filed in the apex court has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid increase in number of cases of virus infection. "The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak," the plea said.

It alleged that considering the gravity of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class X and XII for its around 250 schools which are situated abroad and has adopted the criteria of awarding marks on the basis of either practical exams conducted or the internal assessment marks.

The plea said that in April this year, the CBSE had directed the schools to promote students of classes IX and XI to the respective next grades on the basis of school based assessments. It also said that on May 25, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development had announced conducting of exams for classes X and XII in almost 15,000 centres as against 3,000 centres used earlier.