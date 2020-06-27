Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Board declares Class 10, 12 results

Announcing the results, Sharma said despite the odds posed by the COVID-19 situation, the UP board was announcing the results in time to help the students plan their future. The passing percentage this time in the High School examination is 83.31 per cent and in the Intermediate, it is 74.63 per cent, Sharma said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:29 IST
UP Madhyamik Shiksha Board declares Class 10, 12 results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board declared the results of Class 10 and 12 examinations on Saturday. Riya Jain of Baghpat and Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki bagged the first three spots in the High School examination, and Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate exam, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Over 56.10 lakh students had registered for the High School (10th) and the Intermediate (12th) examinations conducted by the board, and over 52.57 lakh examinees had appeared in them. Announcing the results, Sharma said despite the odds posed by the COVID-19 situation, the UP board was announcing the results in time to help the students plan their future.

The passing percentage this time in the High School examination is 83.31 per cent and in the Intermediate, it is 74.63 per cent, Sharma said. He said the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys.

The schedule was announced 10 months in advance and the exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, Sharma said, adding that evaluation of the answer books was completed in 23 days..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Odisha FC sign Gerald Peyton as assistant coach

The Indian Super League ISL franchise Odisha FC have signed Gerald Peyton as the assistant coach ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament. The former Arsenal goalkeeping coach has joined the club on a two-year deal.The 64-year-old for...

Farmers can avail crop loan without insurance

The Rajasthan government has made crop insurance voluntary from Kharif 2020 season while availing loan from financial institutions under PM Crop Insurance Scheme, an official said.&#160; Farmers will have to fill an application requesting t...

Over 90% of sellers back on platform, seeing huge traction in new sign-ups from MSMEs: Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has enabled more than 90 per cent of its sellers to resume business on the platform since April. Also, the e-commerce major noted that it has seen a 125 per cent increase in new sellers signing ...

What a comeback, what a show!: Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya

Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series Arya, megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller. Khan took to social media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020