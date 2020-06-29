Haryana to recruit 1,000 Ayush assistants

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said to popularise yoga in the state, 1,000 Ayush assistants will be recruited on contractual basis. Besides, 22 Ayush coaches will be recruited on contract for various 'yogshalas' across the state.

Vij, who is also the state home minister, said the recruitment of the assistants for the 'yogshalas' being set up in the state will be done by district-level selection committees, headed by chief executive officers of district councils. The district ayurvedic officer will be the member secretary of the panel. Besides, a representative of the deputy commissioner, chief medical officer or his representative and the district sports officer will be included in the committee.

During the selection process, preference will be given to the candidate from the village where the “yogshala” is situated or nearby village, Vij said in an official release here. The minister said a monthly honorarium of Rs 11,000 will be given to the Ayush assistants, who should be between 18 and 35 years of age for recruitment. Candidates must have passed Class 12 from the Haryana School Education Board or the CBSE or they must possess a diploma in yoga from any recognised university, he said.

He said these Ayush assistants will work as in-charges of 'yogshalas' and other work will also be assigned to them. Vij informed that recruitment of 22 Ayush coaches will be done on a regular basis by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. However, till the completion of the recruitment process by the commission, Ayush coaches will be recruited by a state-level selection committee under outsourcing policy. They will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000. These 22 coaches will be deputed in each district. Vij said the Ayush coaches must hold a graduation degree in yoga from a recognised university or have a certification of Level-2 from the Quality Council of India-The Yoga Institute. The age limit of the coaches should be between 21 and 42 years for recruitment.

Their work will include teaching yoga, training Ayush assistants, and other related tasks, he said..