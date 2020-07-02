Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE

“The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiated approach within the stipulated time frames, as per the Gazette of 29 June 2020, as published by the Minister,” the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 21:35 IST
Grades R, 6, 11 to return to school on 6 July: DBE
According to the DBE, they made this careful consideration after Minister Angie Motshekga met with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM). Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Only Grades 6, Grade 11 and Grade R will now be returning to school on 6 July 2020, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Thursday.

"The decision affects all provinces. The other grades will be phased in during July in a differentiated approach within the stipulated time frames, as per the Gazette of 29 June 2020, as published by the Minister," the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said on Thursday.

This is after it was announced last month that pre-Grade R, Grade R, Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 6, Grade 10 and Grade 11 learners would be going to school on Monday.

Meanwhile, Grade 7 and 12 are already back at school.

According to the DBE, they made this careful consideration after Minister Angie Motshekga met with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM).

"The meeting of the Minister, Deputy Minister and all MECs of Education, accompanied by Heads of Education Departments, received and considered five reports focusing on key areas in the basic education sector in the COVID-19 environment," the DBE said.

The reports include implementation of the annual teaching plans (ATPs); registration and support to learners, whose parents elected to continue with schooling but have not registered for home education, and registration and support to learners with comorbidities.

They also discussed the turnaround time for dealing with comorbidities; examinations and assessment in a COVID-19 environment, as well as the monitoring and evaluation report conducted by the National Education Collaboration Trust-led consortium.

"We will adjust the reopening phases based on the risk-adjusted strategy, which is a considered attempt to balance our approach to schools reopening, taking into account all factors that affect the work we do.

"We are guided in this by an observation of the rising numbers of community transmissions throughout the country. We recognise that schools are based in communities and learners live in the same affected communities and therefore a careful balancing act must be maintained," said the Minister.

The Minister will host a media briefing at the weekend to spell out the revised plans on how the remaining grades will be phased out to allow schools to reach normality by August 2020.

The details of the media briefing will be announced in due course where all other matters will be addressed.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92K; death toll mounts to 2,864

Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest ...

India slams Pak's announcement of holding polls in Gilgit-Baltistan; terms it cosmetic exercise

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said such cosmetic exercises are intended to camouflage Islamabads illegal occupation of Indian territories. Last week, Pakistan announced...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

Slain Ethiopian singer electrified a generation with songs of freedom and protest

Imprisoned as a teenager for his political activism, singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa grew into one of Ethiopias biggest stars and his songs became anthems for the young protesters who brought down one of Africas most repressive regimes.Haacaalu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020