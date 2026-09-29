Philippines Could Unlock Billions Through Smarter Taxes and Public Spending

The Philippines could free up the equivalent of 3.6% to 7.1% of its gross domestic product every year through changes to how it collects taxes and spends public money, according to a new World Bank Group report. Those potential savings and additional revenues could give the government more room to improve schools, reduce the financial burden of illness and support families facing poverty, with reforms focused on broadening the tax base, improving collection and making spending more efficient and equitable.

Titled "Building on Reform: Public Finance for a Rising Philippines," the report argues that keeping public finances sustainable and helping more people benefit from economic growth can support each other. Its findings point to resources that could become available through better policies and administration, giving the country a way to strengthen public services without relying on higher statutory tax rates.

Finding Savings Within the System

Some of the quickest opportunities sit within the executive branch's reach, including consolidated procurement, simpler tax payments, streamlined corporate tax incentives and tighter limits on unprogrammed appropriations. These measures form the report's "Fiscal Space at Hand" category, which focuses on changes the government can lead to improve the management of public resources.

Procurement reform alone could generate savings of up to PHP435 billion annually, making government purchasing a particularly important part of the proposed changes. Consolidating purchases offers a route to reducing costs, and making tax payments easier could help improve collection efficiency. The broader purpose is to make existing systems work better so that more public money becomes available for services people depend on.

Closing Gaps Without Raising Tax Rates

A second category, "Closing Fiscal Gaps," covers legislative and institutional changes to strengthen revenue collection and public spending. The proposals include expanding electronic invoicing and audits, rationalizing value-added tax exemptions and modernizing fiscal management systems, addressing gaps in how taxes are collected and how government finances are managed without increasing statutory tax rates.

The report pairs these changes with expanded cash transfers to protect poor and vulnerable households, recognizing that revenue reform needs to account for its effects on family budgets. Its estimate of 3.6% to 7.1% of GDP represents the combined annual potential of a comprehensive reform package, making coordinated implementation central to securing the full benefits rather than treating any single measure as a complete solution.

Making Public Spending Count for Families

Under "Targeting Human Capital," the report examines how better-directed health, education and social protection spending could improve outcomes without larger budgets. A common registry for social programs could help lift about 2 million Filipinos out of poverty through better targeting, and stronger foundational learning and streamlined medical assistance could improve education outcomes and reduce health costs.

Zafer Mustafaoğlu, the World Bank's division director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, described the potential fiscal gains as hundreds of billions of pesos within the system's reach. Citing the country's move into upper-middle-income status earlier in the year, he connected the reforms to practical improvements: more children learning to read, more families protected from the financial devastation of illness and millions of people escaping poverty, with continued World Bank support.

The Public Finance Review is one of the World Bank Group's core diagnostic tools for assessing how efficiently and effectively countries collect and spend public money. Its coverage stretches from taxation and governance to institutional reform, health and education financing, helping governments identify ways to fund investment in people, growth and jobs.