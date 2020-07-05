Left Menu
IIT Kharagpur will announce final results after July 8: Director

The institute had earlier cancelled the end semester examination due to COVID-19 pandemic. It formed a committee to evaluate academic performance along with decisions on grading scheme, supplementary examination and department change, the director said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:39 IST
IIT Kharagpur will announce final results after July 8: Director
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will announce the final results for the academic year 2019-20 after July 8, director Prof V K Tewari said. The institute had earlier cancelled the end semester examination due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It formed a committee to evaluate academic performance along with decisions on grading scheme, supplementary examination and department change, the director said in a statement on Saturday. Close to 13,000 students enrolled in various under- graduate, post-graduate and doctoral programmes were evaluated based on grades of mid-semester examinations, assignments, class tests, viva, etc, the statement said.

An institute spokesperson said online assessment was not resorted to as many students hail from remote parts of the country having poor net connectivity. Hence alternative evaluation methods, which would be fair and scientific and accurate were used.

The spring 2020 (end) semester results needed to be declared in July for the career prospects of students, the spokesperson said. The new semester is expected to begin in September depending on the COVID situation, but whether that will be offline or online has not yet been decided.

