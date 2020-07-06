VIBGYOR Group of Schools Announces List of India's First Scholarship for Financially Affected Parents due to COVID-19 Pandemic

• VIBGYOR announces recipients for India's first need-based scholarship 'VIBGYOR Edubridge Scholarship' programme for parents severely affected during the pandemic • VIBGYOR urges parents to take advantage of its innovative programme to maintain continuity in education MUMBAI, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIBGYOR Group of Schools announced the initial list of India's first-of-its-kind need-based financial relief package through the 'VIBGYOR Edubridge Scholarship Programme' to address the concerns of the parents financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Immediately after assessing the early impact on the parents, the school announced the 'VIBGYOR Edubridge Scholarship Programme' in May in order to absorb the first wave of financial impact the parents faced due to retrenchment or salary cuts owing to the pandemic. The management had urged all the parents who have been impacted or distressed financially to apply for the scholarship and received overwhelming responses.

VIBGYOR, a pioneer in innovating and redefining the education system in India, is expected to announce the second list of the beneficiaries of the 'Edubridge Scholarship Programme' over the next few weeks. Parents who applied for the scholarship have received benefits up to three installments of the school fees. The magnitude of the exercise makes it the biggest in the private school space that India has ever witnessed. Parents were selected through meticulously designed criteria to ensure the process is transparent and congruent to the ethos of the school and help them tide over through the remainder of the year. The school is taking huge efforts in the selection process as a huge number of parents have been applying for the programme.

The scholarship will also, ensure the students' maintain continuity in learning while VIBGYOR prepares its students for blended learning through its state-of-the-art Virtual Learning Sessions which have been initiated at the commencement of the academic year. Mr. Peshwa Acharya, Chief Marketing Officer, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said that he was highly encouraged with the response of the parents for the scholarship programme. "The VIBGYOR Edubridge Scholarship Programme showcases that the school is standing with every parent during their tough times and this is our way of trying to help the parents during trying times. While we congratulate the families who are the recipients of the scholarship programme, we urge all the parents who are facing financial difficulties to immediately apply for the scholarship programme. Also, note that this being disbursed in complete confidence," said Acharya.

Mr. Manish Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "COVID-19 has created an adverse impact on the earning capacity of many of us, though the impact may be more for some than for others. The purpose of this Scholarship is to subsidise a substantial portion of the annual school fees for parents whose, salaries or jobs have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Education of our children is a journey which the parents and the school, are jointly responsible for; VIBGYOR is happy to do what it can, within its limited capacity, to ensure its children's academic continuity." About VIBGYOR Group of Schools: Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognised as India's Most Admired Brands in Education 2018, is a leading chain of K-12 schools known for its quality education and academic excellence. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational services for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group is set to explore new horizons with 39 schools in 14 major cities, reaching out to more than 55000 students nationwide. VIBGYOR High caters to the students from Grades 1 to 12, and VIBGYOR Kids to the Pre-Primary segment with a student-teacher ratio of 10:1 on an average. VIBGYOR High provides a mixed spectrum of national and international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE, and Cambridge International. VIBGYOR Roots and Rise offers CBSE Board curriculum. VIBGYOR Roots cater to Pre-Primary Division while VIBGYOR Rise caters to Primary and Secondary students with a student-teacher ratio of 15:1 on an average. PWR PWR