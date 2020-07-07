Governor tells VCs to attend virtual conference on July 15

Left Menu
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all state-aided universities asking them to attend a virtual conference on July 15 to discuss the problems faced by students due to COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:29 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday sent a letter to Vice-Chancellors of all state-aided universities asking them to attend a virtual conference on July 15 to discuss the problems faced by students due to COVID-19 situation. In his letter, Dhankhar also urged the Pro Vice- Chancellors to attend the virtual meet along with VCs to protect the interest of student community which is of top most priority to him as Chancellor.

"Both as Governor and Chancellor, the interests of student community is of highest priority with me. Several issues from time to time have come to be flagged to me by anxious students and the same are reflected both in media and social media. "The resolution of these has to emanate from your end keeping in view the overall interests of students and applicable legal regime," Dhankhar said in his letter.

"COVID-19 has been adversely impactful on all of us in varied ways. It has stressed our student community as never before. I appreciate their anxiety, woes and concerns, and work for resolution of the same," the letter said. Elaborating on the reasons behind his move, Dhankhar said "Student issues cannot be left to be open-ended. In such a situation I find it expedient to engage with all the vice chancellors, pro vice chancellors, so that an effective way forward directional approach can be..." Dhankhar said that as guardians of students, the VCs and Pro-VCs are fully aware that "any delay" does not send wholesome signal "to the student community, whose interest with all of us are of prime concern and consequence." He urged that "all open-ended issues of the students" that may be figuring at VCs' end may be indicated to him by July 13, 2020.

He observed that students in various courses at different universities may have their own peculiar problems and "considered attention be bestowed by you and your colleagues (VCs) so that the woes of students can be mitigated." The Governor's letter came in the wake of academic activities in university and college campuses postponed till July 31 and final semester exams being replaced by the formula of best aggregate in past semester exams and internal assessment of present year's performance and home assignments in various varsities..

