Amid COVID-19 scare,Intermediate 2nd year supplementary exams cancelled in Telangana

Education Minister PSabitha Indra Reddysaid as many as 1.47 lakh students, who were supposed to appear for the exams, are considered passed and they can now collect their marksheets at their respective colleges by July 31. "The chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao ) took a decision to pass all the students who have failed in the second year exams.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:35 IST
Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI): The Telangana government on Thursday announced cancellation of the intermediate second year supplementary exams and declared every student passed. Education Minister PSabitha Indra Reddysaid as many as 1.47 lakh students, who were supposed to appear for the exams, are considered passed and they can now collect their marksheets at their respective colleges by July 31.

"The chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao ) took a decision to pass all the students who have failed in the second year exams. These students will be issued a pass certificate under 'compartmental pass' and by July 31, the students will be issued mark memos at their respective colleges," she said.

The chief minister took the decision in view of the COVID-19 situation and also not to cause inconvenience to students, Reddy added. Intermediate second year regular exams were held in March before the announcement of lockdown and subsequently results were declared by the Board of Intermediate Education.

The state government last month said all the tenthclass(secondary school certificate or SSC) students will be promoted to the nextclasswithout any examination, as it would not be possible to conduct it due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

