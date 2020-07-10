Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEM disappointed by ongoing attempts to disrupt learning

The CEM appealed to all aggrieved political and civic organisations to rather engage with their political counterparts and authorities through official platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:18 IST
CEM disappointed by ongoing attempts to disrupt learning
“These platforms are appropriate avenues to register their concerns and complaints and not our centres of learning and development. The unfolding political ballgame does not belong in schools,” the CEM said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has noted with disappointment ongoing sporadic attempts by political and civic organisations to disrupt learning at some schools around the country.

These organisations, the CEM said, have threatened teachers and learners, while others have gone to court and failed to stop schools reopening, and now are intent on resorting to threats and disruptions to achieve their intended goals.

The CEM appealed to all aggrieved political and civic organisations to rather engage with their political counterparts and authorities through official platforms.

"These platforms are appropriate avenues to register their concerns and complaints and not our centres of learning and development. The unfolding political ballgame does not belong in schools," the CEM said in a statement.

Led by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, the CEM this morning held a meeting to discuss developments recorded since the second group of learners returned to school around the country on Monday.

The CEM said schooling is indeed resuming with good progress, as learners were received well and many schools have made a concerted effort to prepare adequate sanitation, health and safety measures to welcome learners back.

The CEM said it was regrettable that leaders would choose schools as "a theatre of political posturing and muscle-flashing", while the Department of Basic Education is working on creating a safe environment for learning and teaching under COVID-19.

"Failure to desist from these regrettable acts will leave us no choice but to exercise our options, as per the dictates of the South African Schools Act (no. 84 of 1996), to make sure we protect our schools, educators, learners and the rights and interests of parents, who wish to take their children back to school," said Motshekga.

The Minister said some of the organisations had lost in court and are now resorting to disruptive behaviour.

"We are disappointed and dismayed that these organisations have neglected to recognise the efforts of the department in providing alternatives for parents who, out of well-founded anxiety and fear, wish not to return their children to school.

"Some parents wish not to return their children to school because children have comorbidities and this is a fact well understood and embraced by the department.

"For these parents, we've made provision, as allowed by the South African Schools Act for Home Education. This option is available and can be accessed by applying at Provincial Education Departments," the Minister said.

The CEM urges all those aggrieved not to interfere with the rights of those parents wishing to see their children going to school.

The CEM has not ruled out the possibility of going to court to seek protection from that intent on obstructing schooling.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFAs headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. Second legs of the last-16 ties will be played at the clubs respective home stadiums while two ...

All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw

All five former Champions League winners were put into the same half of the draw on Friday, setting up a possible semifinal pairing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will...

NGT slams UP chief secy for allowing brick kilns during COVID-19, terms it criminal offence

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the UP chief secretary for allowing brick kilns to operate in the state despite its prohibition during the corona virus lockdown. The NGT said it was surprised how the Chief Secretary could have passe...

Room for more fiscal support in India in near term given severity of economic situation: IMF

A top IMF official has said that there is room for more fiscal support in India in the near term, particularly for vulnerable households and SMEs, given the severity of the countrys economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitor Gas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020