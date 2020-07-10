Left Menu
VP Naidu advises DU to review decision relating to quota for talented artists

The Vice President made this suggestion after receiving numerous requests on this issue from Members of Parliament and prominent artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:27 IST
Shri Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, made these remarks in a meeting with the Pro-Vice-Chancellor & Dean Colleges, Delhi University who called on the Vice President today morning. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today advised the authorities of Delhi University to review the decision relating to the quota for extra-curricular activities and continue the present quota procedure by earmarking seats for the talented artists. The Vice President made this suggestion after receiving numerous requests on this issue from Members of Parliament and prominent artists.

Shri Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, made these remarks in a meeting with the Pro-Vice-Chancellor & Dean Colleges, Delhi University who called on the Vice President today morning. They briefed him about various issues including the issue of Extra-Curricular Activities quota for admission to the first-year college. The Vice President was earlier also briefed on this issue by Secretary, Ministry of HRD.

During the meeting, the Vice President was also briefed on Open Book Examination System & filling in of pending appointments of Registrar, Comptroller of Examination, Librarians, Principals of Colleges & other officials.

He suggested to the University to take prompt action on finalizing the examination calendar as well as on filling up vacant positions in the University.

(With Inputs from PIB)

