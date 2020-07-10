Left Menu
Haryana School Board declares Class 10 exam results, girls outshine boys

The Haryana School Education Board on Friday declared results of Class 10 examination -- regular and reappear -- in which the girls have outshined the boys in terms of pass percentage. The examination was conducted in March. The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, an official statement said here Friday evening.

Updated: 10-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:29 IST
Haryana School Board declares Class 10 exam results, girls outshine boys

The Haryana School Education Board on Friday declared results of Class 10 examination -- regular and reappear -- in which the girls have outshined the boys in terms of pass percentage. The examination was conducted in March.

The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, an official statement said here Friday evening. The overall pass percentage is 64.59.  It said that examination of only four subjects of secondary examination could be conducted before lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. “According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani also considered marks based on the average marks of the examination conducted in the subjects and the result has been tabulated accordingly,” it said.

As many as 3,37,691 candidates had appeared in the secondary (regular) examination, out of which 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates got compartment and 87,070 candidates failed. Around 1,85,429 boys appeared in secondary (re-appear) examination, of which 1,11,751 passed and 1,52,262 girl candidates appeared of which 1,06,369 passed. The overall pass percentage of government schools was 59.74 and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51.

The pass percentage of students from rural areas was 64.39, while the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 65..

