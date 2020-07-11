Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-learning, in tribal dialects, gets underway in Wayanad

If found beneficial, similar online classes, in tribal- friendly dialects, would also be aired in hamlets in Malappuram, Palakkad and Idukki, the sources said. The tribal students were finding it difficult to rope into "First Bell" online classes for school students that got underway from June 1 through Victers channel due to lack of television sets and smart phones to connect with the channel and the difficulty in understanding, as the medium of instruction of e-learning in vernacular Malayalam.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:11 IST
E-learning, in tribal dialects, gets underway in Wayanad

Wayanad, July 11 (PTI): Mentor teachers, handpicked from among the six prominent tribal communities in Wayanad, have begun taking online classes for tribal students here in their owndialects. Implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), the project envisages translating the content in Malayalam, being aired through the Government owned Victers channel, into tribal dialects by the mentors for onward transmission for the benefit of tribal students.

According to SSK sources, the Malayalam content is being translated into six local languages, Katunayaka, Paniya, Adiya, Kurichiya, Oorali and Kuruma. As of now,the videos and sport classes are made available through a YouTube channel and are also being sent to Whats App groups, specially made for this, with parents of the tribal students.

The sources said that the E-learning classes, being aired in tribal dialect, will benefit thousands of students in the district. If found beneficial, similar online classes, in tribal- friendly dialects, would also be aired in hamlets in Malappuram, Palakkad and Idukki, the sources said.

The tribal students were finding it difficult to rope into "First Bell" online classes for school students that got underway from June 1 through Victers channel due to lack of television sets and smart phones to connect with the channel and the difficulty in understanding, as the medium of instruction of e-learning in vernacular Malayalam. There are over 22,000 tribal students in the district, belonging to the six communities, in classes from one to 12, G Pramod, Tribal Development Officer, Mananthavady, said.

As many as 248 mentor teachers are involved in the SSK project, enabling the translation of Malayalam content into tribal dialects, he said. The authorities have put up TV sets or laptops in community centres in the tribal colonies or in a specified spot close to their hamlets for the hassle-free attendance of the students.

Extending a helping hand, the Wayanad MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi had provided 175 smart television sets last week. He had earlier gifted 50 sets on his birthday.

The aid from Gandhi came in response to an appeal by District Congress Committee president I C Balakrishnan, who wrote to him about the difficulties faced by tribal students having no infrastructure to connect to the First Bell, virtual class for students launched by the State Government. The Congress leader had earlier distributed 100 TV sets each in two taluks in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, forming part of his constituency.

The Mananthavady MLA O R Kelu inaugurated the project online onFriday, marking the official commencement of online classes in tribal dialects..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Driving rain delays final practice for F1's Styrian GP

Driving rain delayed the start of the final practice session for Formula Ones Styrian Grand Prix and threatened qualifying later Saturday. With the Red Bull Ring track drenched amid the incessant downpour, cars were unable to start third pr...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the I...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: 774 cases, 444 recovered, 4 deaths

A total of 774 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 14 jails in Maharashtra so far, comprising 600 inmates and 174 staff, most of whom have recovered while four have died, an official said on Saturday. Nagpur Central Jail is the worst-aff...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020