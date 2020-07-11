Left Menu
Visva-Bharati University V-C appeals to corporate houses to help generate funds

The vice-chancellor of cash- starved Visva-Bharati University, the oldest central varsity of the country, has appealed to corporate houses to help it generate a corpus fund to meet certain expenses.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:33 IST
In February this year, Visva-Bharati authorities had informed faculty members and non-teaching staff that there could be a delay in payment of salary for that month due to lack of funds. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The vice-chancellor of cash-starved Visva-Bharati University, the oldest central varsity of the country, has appealed to corporate houses to help it generate a corpus fund to meet certain expenses. He also urged his colleagues, alumni and well-wishers of the legendary seat of learning to donate generously to build this fund.

"Despite being the oldest central university in India, established in 1951 by a Parliamentary act, Visva-Bharati is perhaps the only university in the country that still doesn't have a corpus fund to meet the expenses for which no government grant is admissible," Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty said. "This is an appeal to corporate houses to help us in generating funds for this purpose..," the eminent academician said.

In February this year, Visva-Bharati authorities had informed faculty members and non-teaching staff that there could be a delay in payment of salary for that month due to lack of funds. However, the February salary was disbursed without much delay after the issue came to the knowledge of the University Grants Commission.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It became a central university in 1951.

