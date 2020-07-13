CBSE class 12 exam results declared, girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year. The board decided against coming up with any merit list amid the exceptional circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also decided to replace the term "fail" with "essential repeat". Accordingly, the term "fail" will not figure in result documents issued to the candidates as well as those hosted on the board website. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent. While the pass percentage of girls is 92.15 per cent, that of boys is 86.19 per cent, this year. The transgenders have recorded a pass percentage of 66.67 per cent.

The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While 83.40 per cent of students had cleared the exams last year, 88.78 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year. Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95 per cent marks. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examination.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 while the Patna region recorded the lowest at 74.57 per cent. The board announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. The results of 400 students, however, could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said. According to the assessment scheme, four categories of students include those who have completed all their exams and whose results have been declared on the basis of their performance in the exams.

The second category of students are the ones who appeared in exams in more than three subjects, and the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects have been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted. A third category of students that the board identified are those who appeared in only three subjects. For such students, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

Finally, there is another category of class 12 students, mainly from the riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed. These students appeared in exams of only one or two subjects. The results of such students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects in which they appeared, besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment. The board has also decided to conduct optional examinations for students who are not satisfied with their results and want to improve them.

"The CBSE will conduct an optional examination in the subjects, whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 15, as soon as conditions are conducive as assessed and decided by the Central Government. "Candidates whose results have been declared on the basis of the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance if they wish so. Marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who opt to take these examinations," the board said.