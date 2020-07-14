Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE class 10th result to announce on July 15

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it canceled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:56 IST
CBSE class 10th result to announce on July 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday. The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12. However, there was no prior intimation about the result declaration.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students. "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Angelina Jolie advocates for 'education for refugee children' amid coronavirus crisis

Actor Angelina Jolie is advocating the right to education of refugee children in select countries amid coronavirus pandemic. According to Fox News, Jolie who is a special envoy of UNHCR, on Monday stated that children who lack access to pro...

FOREX-Dollar grinds higher as U.S.-China tensions and virus unnerve investors

The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday as diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases knocked investor confidence, although moves in currency markets were small in a quiet session.While stock markets fe...

UK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery

The UK Serious Fraud Office SFO said on Monday it would launch a review after its head was rebuked by a London judge for being vulnerable to flattery from a freelance agent during a high-profile bribery investigation into oil consultancy Un...

S.Korea to spend $95 bln on green projects to boost economy

South Korea outlined a plan on Tuesday to spend 114.1 trillion won 94.6 billion on a New Deal to create jobs and help the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout, anchored in part by green investment in electric vehicles and hydrogen c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020