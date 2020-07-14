Left Menu
Grandmother clears class 12 board exams in Meghalaya

Defying age, a 50-year-old school drop-out and a grandmother from a remote village in Meghalaya has cleared the Class 12 board examinations, earning kudos for her achievement and becoming a social media star of sorts.

Updated: 14-07-2020 19:15 IST
Defying age, a 50-year-old school drop-out and a grandmother from a remote village in Meghalaya has cleared the Class 12 board examinations, earning kudos for her achievement and becoming a social media star of sorts. The results of the Meghalaya board's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLLC), Arts stream, were announced on Monday and Lakyntiew Syiemlieh passed the exams, according to the boards website.

Lakyntiew was the oldest student and proudly adorned the uniform while attending classes in Balawan College in Ri- Bhoi district for two long years. "I am so happy to have cleared the examinations," Lakyntiew told PTI.

She said she wants to pursue higher studies with vernacular language as her major subject. The grandmother had dropped out of school in 1988 because mathematics was a headache-inducing experience for her.

"I stopped going to school because mathematics was too difficult for me to understand. I was offered a job to teach preschoolers in 2008 and that was the beginning of my love for re-learning," she said. In 2015, Lakyntiew took up a distance education course offered by IGNOU after a gap of 26 years to retain her post at SSA School, where she used to teach.

"I was happy because mathematics was not included in the IGNOU course," she said. Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui congratulated Lakyntiew for her feat despite her age.

"Age is not an issue when one is in search of education. Lakyntiew Syiemlieh is an example for everybody and especially those who give up studies midway. I congratulate her and appreciate her hardwork and dedication," Rymbui said. Her story was widely circulated on social media.

Lakyntiew said, she has been replying to congratulatory messages on her Facebook page and is busy attending to calls from friends and family members. Radio jockey Desmond Rimaki Sunn posted on his Facebook page, "If you have the will power to succeed, nothing can stop you." PTI JOP MM MM

