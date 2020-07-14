Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU students demand cancellation of online Open Book Exams

Students and teachers have been opposing the online OBE and have cited various reasons, including internet connectivity and lack of transparency, as hindrances in conducting the exam. "We, the students of our respective departments and colleges of the University of Delhi, stand against DU's Online Open Book Exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST
DU students demand cancellation of online Open Book Exams
Students and teachers have been opposing the online OBE and have cited various reasons, including internet connectivity and lack of transparency, as hindrances in conducting the exam. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Students of Delhi University colleges on Tuesday demanded that the online Open Book Examinations (OBE) be cancelled and their evaluation be done based on their performance of previous semesters. Students and teachers have been opposing the online OBE and have cited various reasons, including internet connectivity and lack of transparency, as hindrances in conducting the exam.

"We, the students of our respective departments and colleges of the University of Delhi, stand against DU's Online Open Book Exams. "After repeated and unequivocal attempts of students across this country, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) remain adamant on conducting this farce of an online exam," the students said in a statement. Stating that numerous states across the country have decided to cancel their respective state university exams, including the Delhi government, they demanded "cancellation of final semester exams, whether offline or online" and an immediate evaluation based on the results of previous semesters. The students said the recently held mock tests were 'mockery' of the hard work of students'. Out of a total 2 lakh final year students, only 1.1 lakh students were able to register and out of these only 26 per cent were able to upload their answers, which is only 13 per cent of the total students that were supposed to give the exam, the statement said.

"The figures speak for themselves. This is not just an exclusionary programme but a programme that caters to a miniscule class of the privileged minority," the statement said. The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that DU will hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was informed by the varsity that the students left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September. The students, hailing from 31 different departments of various DU colleges, alleged that they faced unending obstacles on the portal like none of the question papers corresponding to their course, facing 'bad gateway' errors and the inability to upload documents.

"We stand opposed to the guidelines of UGC making final year exams mandatory and condemn the deliberate silence of the MHRD, which seems to be taking further the systematically developed attack on publicly-funded higher education. "The kind of statements that we get to hear from the officials of UGC in various interviews and briefings reflect a strange obsession with final exams, somehow legitimising the entire degree of the student," it said.

The students dismissed the idea of final exams as a "ridiculously farcical idea". "The OBE debacle must not be seen as a 'one-off' or an 'isolated' incident. It is simply an extension to the neo-liberal model of education which had been manifested in NITI AYOG Vision Documents, New Education Policy 2019, and the Union Budget allocations which have been insistent on forcing down massive privatization and 'Online Non-Classroom Learning and Evaluation' much before the conditions of the pandemic developed," they said.

The open book exams will "further exacerbate the fault lines along with class, caste, gender, and physical as well as mental ability among students as inaccessibility and constant anxiety among them threatens to plague the entire system". Adding to that, the threat of students (and their family members) suffering from COVID-19 is not an imagined outcome any longer, they said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll rises in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes

Seven Azeri soldiers and a civilian and four Armenian servicemen were killed on Tuesday in the third day of border clashes between countries that fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region. The international comm...

ANALYSIS-Wanted: signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports

Equity investors are no longer losing sleep over the short-term hit to company earnings from coronavirus lockdowns, instead they are looking for early evidence to support the V-shaped recovery narrative that has lifted stocks out of their m...

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for late financier Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a judge still to decide on whether to ...

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020