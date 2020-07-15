NSTI extension centre to come up in Ladakh: LG Mathur

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday said a National Skill Training Institute extension centre is set to come up here. Making the announcement on World Youth Skills Day, Mathur said the NSTI extension centre would impart quality training to the youths of Ladakh, thus empowering and equipping them with industry relevant skills to earn their livelihood.

An initiative of the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the extension centre aims at capacity-building of the polytechnics and industrial training institutes by providing training to the trainers, an official spokesperson said. The NSTI centre would also introduce programmes such as refresher training, re-skilling or up skilling courses, craftsmen training schemes, instructor training schemes, apprenticeship training schemes and national skills qualification frameworks, he said.

“The initiative is vital for introducing the trainers to the latest technological developments in the industries and therefore adapt to the changing space of training in the country,” Mathur said here..