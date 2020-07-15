Left Menu
CBSE class 10 results: Delhi govt schools improve pass percentage

Delhi government schools have improved their pass percentage to 82.61 per cent this year as against 71.58 per cent last year in the class 10 CBSE exams, a statement said on Wednesday.

Delhi government schools have improved their pass percentage to 82.61 per cent this year as against 71.58 per cent last year in the class 10 CBSE exams, a statement said on Wednesday. At the all-India level, Delhi schools altogether improved their pass percentage from 80.97 per cent in 2019 to 85.86 per cent this year, it said.

Government schools improved their pass percentage at the national level from 71.91 per cent last year to 80.91 per cent this year. As many as 147 schools under Delhi's Directorate of Education, the nodal body for government schools, achieved 100 per cent result as opposed to 60 per cent last year, the statement issued by the Delhi government said. As many as 474 schools achieved 90 per cent and above pass percentage as against 226 schools last year. The total number of government schools in Delhi is 1,005 in 2020 while in 2019 it was 995. The pass percentages of girls and boys also registered an increase this year as opposed to last year. Girls outshone boys once again this year.

The pass percentage of girls from Delhi is 93.31 per cent this year as opposed to 92.45 per cent last year while the pass percentage of boys is 90.14 per cent. The pass percentage of girls from government schools is 86.62 per cent in 2020 as against 74.29 per cent last year, which is better than the pass percentage of boys at 78.33 per cent this year as against 68.51 per cent last year.

There is significant improvement in the Qualitative aspect of the result, the statement said. The average QI is 265.31 this year as against 259.60 last year for Delhi government schools. As many as 789 students from government schools scored 90 per cent and above marks in aggregate, it said.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, tweeted, “Our children have made us proud again! After record breaking result of Class 12, upward graph of Delhi Education continues in Class 10. Overjoyed that this year, result improved to 82.61% from 71.58% last year Congratulations to #TeamEducation. You have really raised the bar!" Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, further said on the social networking website, "Compulsory board exam for Class 10 was introduced in 2018, since then #DelhiGovtSchools hv an upward graph each year 2020: 82.6% 2019: 71.6% 2018: 68.9% Our schools recorded highest improvement. Congrats to students, parents & #TeamEducation to keep giving reasons to celebrate!” The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of the class 10 exams, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.46 per cent..

