Delhi University to hold final year exams in August

However, DU said, students unable to appear in the exams in August will get another chance. The varsity had informed the Delhi High Court last week that it has decided to postpone the Open Book Examinations (OBE), scheduled from July 10, for final year undergraduate courses to next month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 10 to August 31, it said on Wednesday. However, DU said, students unable to appear in the exams in August will get another chance.

The varsity had informed the Delhi High Court last week that it has decided to postpone the Open Book Examinations (OBE), scheduled from July 10, for final year undergraduate courses to next month. In a notification issued on Wednesday, DU said it will conduct the examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including in School of Open Learning and Non Collegiate Women's Education Board, from August 10 onwards in the OBE mode remotely.

The final datasheets for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be available on the official website of the university by July 16 and July 22, respectively. "For those students who for any reason are not able to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, the university has decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations in OBE mode through online/offline/blended mechanism," the notification said.

This special dispensation is being made as a one-time measure for the convenience of such students who are unable to participate in the examination scheduled to begin from August 10, it said. The examinations will be conducted after about two weeks from the date of conclusion of the OBE mode tests.

The students under the PWD category, including the visually impaired students who have appeared for the OBE remotely, and who wish to improve their grades will be given an opportunity in these examinations. The best marks secured by the PWD students based on these two examinations will be taken into consideration for the preparation of results. Mock tests will be held ahead of the scheduled final exams in two phases so that students can familiarise themselves with the exam system. The first phase will be held between July 27 and July 29, while the second phase from August 1 to August 4. The Delhi University had last month postponed the online open book exams for final-year students, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, by 10 days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

