AIIMS, Gorakhpur to start smart OPD from July 20

The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur will start its smart OPD services from Monday. For an appointment with doctors, patients can dial 0551-2205501 or 0551-2205585 and no one is required to come to the hospital for the purpose, media management committee head Dr HS Joshi said.

"Initially doctor consultation and other discussions will be made through telephonic conversation only and if doctors find requirement of giving direct appointment, they will do it on phone. The patient has to bring the screenshot or printout of message to the hospital one hour before the given appointment time," Dr Joshi said. The patient will be allowed to bring one attendant who should not be suffering from a cough or fever. "I appeal to everyone not to come to AIIMS for appointment or card making as they could contact AIIMS on the given numbers for the purpose," the doctor said.