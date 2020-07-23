Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top scorers of Delhi govt schools in class 12 board meet Kejriwal, Sisodia

Sarvar Khan affected by the north east Delhi riots, Mehjabi the first girl in her family to study up to class 12 and Raghav who took tuition to fund his stay in the city, are among the 19 high-performing students of the Delhi government schools in the class 12 CBSE board exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:55 IST
Top scorers of Delhi govt schools in class 12 board meet Kejriwal, Sisodia

Sarvar Khan affected by the north east Delhi riots, Mehjabi the first girl in her family to study up to class 12 and Raghav who took tuition to fund his stay in the city, are among the 19 high-performing students of the Delhi government schools in the class 12 CBSE board exams. The students who excelled in the examinations, the results for which were declared recently, met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Wednesday. They also met Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Raghav Kumar, a native of Bihar, scored 93.4 per cent in the board exam. He used to give tuition to students of his neighbourhood to fund his stay in Delhi. "I left my uncle's home in class 11 and started living independently. My teachers helped me a lot financially," he told the ministers. Charu Yadav, topper of Humanities stream in her school, said she had failed in class 11. "I took Science stream in class 11, but I could not cope up and failed. I was then advised by my school principal to choose Humanities and in class 12, I scored 96 per cent and emerged as a topper," she said. Sarvar Khan, who scored 73.40 per cent in the board exams said, "I was affected by the (north east Deli) riots. I started preparing early so that my studies are not affected. I used to stay up late and study." Khan, son of an e-rickshaw driver, said his principal is a source of motivation for him. Shameena Khatoon, who scored 95.6 per cent said, "In my family, girls were not allowed to study or pursue a career. We were taught Urdu but going to schools was out of question. “I have three brothers and a sister, and nobody in my family used to believe in girls' education, but my father encouraged me. I studied hard and scored well,” she said with pride.

Mehjabi, who scored 94 per cent in the board examination, is the first girl in her extended family who has studied up to class 12. Kejriwal congratulated the students on their outstanding performance. "Each one of you have faced a difficult situation, be it health complications of a family member or financial shortcomings at home, but you did not give up. By sheer determination you achieved such a good result. The results are a proof of your undeterred efforts and dedication towards studies," he told the students. The CM said taxpayers' money is being utilised to fund government schools, making education free and accessible to all, adding that it is the responsibility of students to pay back to their nation when they grow up. "Everything is free in your school. How is it free? Where is the money coming from? Who is paying the government to sponsor education in government schools? It is the taxpayers' money that is being utilised. And who pays taxes? Everyone including even the poorest man of this nation pays tax. "It is the money paid as tax by a poor man through which you are receiving free and good quality education. So when you grow up, be what you have aspired for, but never forget what the nation has done for you. Be ready to give it back one day, in return for what this country has done for you,” the AAP leader added. PTI GJS SRY

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

End of Covid-19 to begin with start of Ram Temple's construction: BJP's Rameshwar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will begin with the start of the construction work for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Bhoomi-pujan for Ram Temple is scheduled to be held on A...

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft Corps flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50 for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giants shares down 3.Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17 to 13.4 bi...

Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a law and order mantra going into the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump, joined by Attorney Ge...

Clint Eastwood sues over claims he's ditched movies for CBD business

Clint Eastwood filed lawsuits on Thursday over the fraudulent use of his name to sell CBD products and claims that he has retired from the movie business to enter the wellness industry. The 90-year-old Dirty Harry star alleged that his name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020