Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay positive to overcome Covid-19 crisis, Super 30 founder tells students

Kumar further said that he has launched an initiative -- 'Mathematics for fun' - on Twitter to connect with the children, and the response to it has been "overwhelming". "I gave one interesting problem and asked students to send in their answers.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:26 IST
Stay positive to overcome Covid-19 crisis, Super 30 founder tells students

With schools still shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noted mathematician Anand Kumar has lauded the Centre's decision to launch educational TV channels for students to keep them engaged at home, and said it was important they stay positive to overcome the crisis. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced that the government would launch TV channels to impart lessons to school students, especially those who do not have access to the Internet.

The Super 30 founder, who has shared his views on the pandemic and its impact on students in a book compiled by two alumni of Brunel University London, also said that he had written to the HRD ministry to start a 24x7 TV channel to cater to the needs of lakhs of poor students. 'Together: An anthology from the COVID-19 pandemic', the book by Pauldy Otermans and Dev Aditya, has a rich collection of human experiences - mostly in the form of poems, prose and letters -- shared by established authors, leaders, celebrities, teachers, actors, students, frontline workers as well as those who have survived the outbreak.

The acclaimed mathematician, known for providing free coaching to 30 select students from the underprivileged sections of the society every year to help them clear JEE exam for admission in IITs, said it was a great honour for him to be able to contribute to the book. "It is a collection of experiences which would usher in positivity. Being negative or taking stress is not the answer to any problem. I have shared my experience as a teacher and how COVID-19 caused a huge disruption in the field of education - both for students and teachers," he told PTI.

Among others, philanthropist Dr Frank F Islam, British singer Annabel Leventon, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri and scientist Dr Shah Kamranur Rahman have also shared their observations and anecdotes in the book. Kumar further said that he has launched an initiative -- 'Mathematics for fun' - on Twitter to connect with the children, and the response to it has been "overwhelming".

"I gave one interesting problem and asked students to send in their answers. The response was overwhelming, something I had not imagined. Not only students, but math lovers from across the world started interacting with me. "It turned out to be a learning experience for me as well. That was a big confidence booster. From the next day, it became a part of my routine. I post math problems for the students and wait for their replies," he added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indians owner calls for 'inclusive' name change dialogue

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine the franchises path to a potential name change. The team said in a statement released July 3 that it would b...

"He's nuts mom" - Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.The texts were rea...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday it had no option other than an IMF deal to escape a financial crisis worsening by the day, and Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wrestles...

20 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people including a child, police said. The bomb blast occurred in Turi Bazar in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020