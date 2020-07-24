World Bank approves USD150 million to Uganda for quality education among children

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved USD150 million to enable access for higher-quality secondary education among Ugandan children and also to support girls' education, according to a news report by India Education Diary.

The project is financed by an International Development Association credit of USD90 million, and a grant of USD60 million from the Window on Host Communities and Refugees.

The Uganda Secondary Education Expansion Project (USEEP) will directly benefit about 2.5 million learners. A total of 116 new lower secondary day-schools will be constructed, and 61 schools will benefit from additional classrooms in underserved districts, creating 70,300 new spaces for learners, including 30,000 in areas hosting refugees.

Schools will be fully furnished and equipped to accommodate two streams of students.

The project will provide student textbooks and teacher guides, support continuous teacher professional development, and implement an accelerated education program for children who are not currently attending school.

"Uganda needs to expand access to secondary education to enhance its human capital. This is essential if Uganda is to improve the future wellbeing of its citizens while also enabling the economy to grow through their increased productivity," said Tony Thompson, World Bank Country Manager.

"This project aims to provide new school spaces while at the same time creating a conducive learning environment which is safe, promotes students' personal growth and self-esteem, and increases retention for both boys and girls. It includes special measures to reduce the prevalence of early pregnancies and to assist young mothers to re-enter lower secondary education when they drop out, "he added.