Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free education in KIIT for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIIT Deemed to be University here on Sunday announced its decision to provide technical and professional education free of cost to children of the people succumbing to COVID-19 in Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 18:45 IST
Free education in KIIT for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIIT Deemed to be University here on Sunday announced its decision to provide technical and professional education free of cost to children of the people succumbing to COVID-19 in Odisha. Noting that COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha, KIIT Deemed to be University said it has extended a helping hand to the families of the Covid deceased.

Acting on a proposal by the founder of KIIT and KISS and MP, Dr Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide technical and professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the Covid deceased, it said in a statement. "Sons and daughters of the Covid deceased, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma, as per their eligibility for admission," it said.

This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only, informed KIIT authorities. Preference will be given to the children of Covid deceased from below poverty level, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes categories.

The move will provide relief to the people of Odisha who have been made helpless by the pandemic, it said. The Covid-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people during natural calamities in the state.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

At 28 m, Delhi Metro's Phase-4 work to take DMRC to 'highest point'

Delhi Metro is all set to get its new highest point at 28 m in the network as part of the Phase-4 work, which will dislodge Dhaula Kuans position where the viaduct passes at 23.6 m. At present, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the...

One COVID-19 patient dies, 42 fresh cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday while 42 new cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh taking the active patients tally to 161, an official said. The woman, a resident of the district, passed away in a ...

Nagpur 'janta' curfew gets good response on final day as well

Janta curfew in Maharashtras Nagpur received a good response on the second and final day as well with people staying indoors and markets remaining shut. Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe appreciated the support given by citizens and app...

BJP MLA takes aim at Rajasthan Speaker over his petition seeking disqualification of BSP legislators

Amidst a political crisis in Rajasthan, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Sunday took aim at Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, saying he did not take any action on a petition seeking disqualification of six BSP legislators for their merger with the Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020