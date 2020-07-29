Union Cabinet approves new education policy, to be announced today

According to sources, Union Cabinet has approved the new education policy and likely to be announced today. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address media at 4 pm.

Also, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to be renamed as the Ministry of Education.

Earlier HRD Ministry said the National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and modified in 1992. More than three decades have passed since the previous policy was formulated. Keeping in mind the changes, new education policy is needed.

Further details awaited.