Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate results announced, over 95 percent students pass

Over 95 percent of students passed the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Class 10) examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. A total of 95.30 percent of students passed the SSC exam, in which girls outshone boys, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, said.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91, while that of boys was 93.90 percent, she said. As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 15,75,103 had appeared and 15,01,105 cleared the exam held in March this year.

Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 percent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 percent, Kale said.