Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate results announced, over 95 percent students pass

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91, while that of boys was 93.90 percent, she said. As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:07 IST
Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate results announced, over 95 percent students pass
Image Credit: Pixabay

Over 95 percent of students passed the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Class 10) examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. A total of 95.30 percent of students passed the SSC exam, in which girls outshone boys, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, said.

The pass percentage of girls was 96.91, while that of boys was 93.90 percent, she said. As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 15,75,103 had appeared and 15,01,105 cleared the exam held in March this year.

Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 percent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 percent, Kale said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

New French Europe minister: Brexit deal possible but not "at any price"

France will continue to take a tough line on defending the rights of French fishermen in Brexit talks but a deal with the United Kingdom is still possible, Frances new European affairs minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday.We will not a...

Philippines takes 'major step' toward using nuclear power

The Philippines has taken a big step towards tapping nuclear power, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency panel to study the adoption of a national nuclear energy policy.As power dema...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020