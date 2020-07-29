Left Menu
India was in dire need of a new education policy: HM Amit Shah

Shah also said it is truly a remarkable day in the history of the Indian education system. "Education is the foundation of any nation and for the last 34 years, India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy," he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the 'National Education Policy 2020' and said India was in dire need of such a futuristic plan. Shah also said it is truly a remarkable day in the history of the Indian education system.

"Education is the foundation of any nation and for the last 34 years, India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy," he tweeted. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for this "landmark policy decision", he said it will play an unprecedented role in building of a "New India".

In a series of tweet, Shah said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Union Cabinet approved the 'National Education Policy 2020' for the 21st century, bringing in much needed historic reforms in both school and higher education. "No nation in the world can excel by giving up its culture and values. The aim of Prime Minister Modi's National Education Policy 2020 is to create an education system which is deeply rooted in Indian ethos and can rebuild India as a global knowledge superpower, by providing high-quality education to all," he said.

The home minister asserted the policy will reach students of every section of the society and a special joint task force will be constituted to ensure the same. Shah said continuous and strategic steps will be taken to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education. "New Education Policy-2020 brings in various features like 5+3+3+4 system in school education, introduction of new 4-year courses, single point common regulatory system, fee fixation and common norms within board regulatory framework along with multiple entry and exit points in higher education," he said.

The home minister pointed out that the policy will also have the provision of academic credit bank, increased investment in education system, internationalism of education, special education zone for disadvantaged regions, upgradation of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to 12 grade and an increased focus on Lok Vidya and the use of technology. "The objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to bring in a huge transformational change in the Indian Education system through holistic and multidisciplinary approaches. Focus on different aspects will lead to the overall development of the children across the country," he said.

