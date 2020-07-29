Maharashtra SSC results announced, over 95% students pass

Over 95 per cent students passed the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Class 10) examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. The passing percentage was the highest since 1975, officials said.

95.30 per cent of students passed the exam with the girls outshining the boys, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Shakuntala Kale said. The pass percentage of girls was 96.91 while that of boys was 93.90 per cent, she said.

As many as 15,84,264 students had registered for the examination. Of them, 15,75,103 appeared and 15,01,105 cleared the exam held in March this year. Among various state divisions, Konkan secured the highest pass percentage of 98.77 per cent, while Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 92 per cent, Kale said.

According to board officials, this year's passing percentage is the highest since 1975. The average percentage of passing in recent years was 90 per cent, they said.

Geography and Work Experience papers had been canceled in view of the coronavirus outbreak.