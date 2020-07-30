Left Menu
Fresh education policy will pave way for 'New India': Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday praised the new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet, saying that it will lay a strong foundation for building a new India.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:22 IST
Fresh education policy will pave way for 'New India': Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday praised the new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet, saying that it will lay a strong foundation for building a new India. In a series of tweets, Sawant said that India is moving towards a "knowledge and skill-based" education system with a holistic approach towards the development of youths in this era of globalisation.

Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a tweet, "The #NewEducationPolicy as approved by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji would lay a strong foundation for building a New India." "I am glad that we are moving towards a knowledge and skill based education system with a holistic approach of developing our youth in this era of globalization," he added. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new NEP, said to be the first in at least 28 years, recommending primary education in local languages, facilitating the possible entry of foreign universities in India, creating a single higher-education regulator, and easier board examinations.

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

