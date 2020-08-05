Left Menu
Nigeria: WAEC releases examination date and timetable for exit students

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:15 IST
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on August 4 has released examination date and timetable for West African exit students. Urging stakeholders, parents, and the candidates to disregard several versions of the examination timetable circulated on social media.

This contained in a statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC in Nigeria.

According to the statement, West African Examination Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents, and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.

"The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

He added that the examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020, will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

"The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centers.

"This is wishing the candidates success in the examination," said WASSCE

