Candidate from Karaikal excels in civil services exam

A native of Karaikal, R Sharanya, has secured the 36th rank at the national-level in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) civil services examination. She was felicitated by Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan on Wednesday at a function at the Collectorate here.

After studying in government schools here, she graduated from the Pondicherry Engineering College and topped the list of candidates selected from the Union Territory. Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma and other officials honoured the IAS topper with shawls.