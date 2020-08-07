8.64 lakh people registered with Delhi govt's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal: Rai

Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal which has set up a "new model of employment" in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Rai said there were currently nine lakh vacancies available on the portal, where 6,271 companies, including Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations.

The minister said around 22 lakh vacancies had been posted by employers at the job portal so far, out of which 3.5 lakh were cancelled by the department during scrutiny due to doubling or other reasons. "So far, around 10 lakh vacancies have been closed by companies after they initiated or completed the process of hiring candidates," he said. "The Delhi government's job portal has set up a new model of employment in Delhi." Rai, who is also the labour minister, said the AAP dispensation would soon launch a poster campaign to inform more job aspirants about 'Rozgar Bazaar'. He underlined that the government was providing a common platform where job seekers and employers could meet their requirements.

The minister said there was no charge for this service and appealed to job aspirants to not pay money to those who promised to get them registered at the portal and jobs. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the job portal on July 27 and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

Kejriwal had highlighted that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic..