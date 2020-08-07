Left Menu
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has passed 2.14 lakh students, who failed in either one or two subjects in Matriculation and Intermediate examinations, by giving them grace marks as "one time exception", state Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:04 IST
BSEB awards grace marks to pass 2.14 lakh students amid COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has passed 2.14 lakh students, who failed in either one or two subjects in Matriculation and Intermediate examinations, by giving them grace marks as "one time exception", state Education Minister Krishnandan Prasad Verma said. Normally students who fail in one or two subjects are given a chance to appear at compartmental examination but it would not have been possible to hold the examination in the next two-three months in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said while announcing the decision on Thursday.

"Even if the compartmental examination was held in such difficult and trying times, the results would have been published by the end of November or December. In such a situation, the students would not have benefitted, as the admission process would have been completed by then. "In view of above reasons and students interest, the BSEB decided to give grace marks as one time exception to students who were eligible to appear at the compartmental examination," the minister said.

The board had sent the proposal, to give grace marks as an "one time exception", to the education department which gave its nod in the interest of students, he said. A BSEB release said, 1,32,486 students of class 12 examination conducted by the board had failed in one or two subjects and 72,610 of them passed after being given grace marks.

Similarly, out of 2,08,147 students who failed in one or two subjects in class 10 examination, 1,41,677 passed due to award of grace marks, the release said. The BSEB had published the class 12 results on March 24 and class 10 results on May 26.

The results of the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations have been uploaded on the boards website- onlinebseb.in..

