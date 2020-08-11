Left Menu
HRD Minister launches Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations

While addressing the participants Shri Pokhriyal highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:41 IST
The Minister said that with the launch of National Education Policy 2020, the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for a new and vibrant India rests on the students who need to get ready for the challenges of the 21st century. Image Credit: ANI

In continuation of pertinent educational reforms being made by the Ministry of Education, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Education Minister virtually launched the "Minimum Standards of Architectural Education Regulations, 2020" here today. Minister of State for Education, Shri Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion. Senior officials of Ministry of Education and President, Council of Architecture, Ar Habeeb Khan, were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the participants Shri Pokhriyal highlighted about unique architectural beauty of India, its monuments and temples. He said that COA should draw inspiration from the present and past treasures of Architecture and bring a paradigm shift in the field of Architecture to make India a world leader again. The Minister was confident that these Regulations, which have been prepared by the experts of the Council, shall be able to address the major concerns and challenges lying in the area of human habitat and built environment in the country and propel India to a new high in the areas of innovation and skills development. He said that the architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture and religion.

The Minister said that with the launch of National Education Policy 2020, the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for a new and vibrant India rests on the students who need to get ready for the challenges of the 21st century. NEP proposes many massive reforms and the implementation requires contribution from all. And these Regulations are for sure an important step in that direction which brings in many ideas and thoughts from the proposed NEP. He congratulated the Council of Architecture and Ar. Habeeb Khan, President, Council on the launching of these Regulations and wished the Council all the best in their endeavours for the future.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Dhotre said that these Regulations have been in the making for a long time and have finally seen the light of the day after a long wait since the previous Regulations which were made in 1983. Since then, the education scenario has undergone a vast change all over the world. Therefore, it was high time that the Regulations dealing with Architectural education in the country need to be amended in light of the recent development in the field. The ancient cities, monuments, temples, buildings, etc are all Testament of Rich Indian Cultural Heritage and Awe-inspiring Architecture. The architecture of Modern India has the potential to compete with the very best in the world.

Shri Dhotre hoped that the student-centric approach of these Regulations shall equip the students to learn and develop their skills in a much-improved manner and enable them to take up the challenges of the 21st century.

(With Inputs from PIB)

