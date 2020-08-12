Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defying govt directives, Bengal school restarts classes

Ghatak said the school was also considering starting classes of 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols. In a late evening development, an official of the Education Department said the headmaster has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to explain the reasons for violating the government order.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:12 IST
Defying govt directives, Bengal school restarts classes

Defying government directives, a state-run school in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district restarted classes on Wednesday, prompting the government to issue a notice to the headmaster. Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the decision to restart classes for standard 10 students was taken as their studies were getting affected due to the lockdown.

"We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months," he told reporters. Several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, Ghatak said.

"We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open," he said, replying to a question. Ghatak said the school was also considering starting classes of 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

In a late evening development, an official of the Education Department said the headmaster has been issued a show-cause notice and asked to explain the reasons for violating the government order. "He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report," the official said.

Public health expert Kajal Banik said the move will endanger the health of children..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 tied to muscle-weakening disease; vaping risk documented

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Neuromuscular disease may be triggered by COVID-19 Resear...

Turkey wants to resolve energy exploration dispute with Greece through dialogue

Turkey and Greece signalled a willingness on Wednesday to resolve a dispute over energy exploration in the Mediterranean, while vowing to defend their interests in the region. Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over overlap...

'Mafia Raj' in Birbhum district: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the reign of mafia in Birbhum, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is worried over the situation in certain areas in the district, which are not very far away from Rabindranath Tagores abode of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020