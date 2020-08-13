Ensure EWS children get admission in schools: Ghaziabad DM tells Basic Shiksha Adhikari
"It has come to my knowledge that even after the recommendation of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and the district magistrate, schools are not admitting the children who are eligible under the RTE Act, 2009. FIRs would be lodged against the managements of schools for not obeying government orders," DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:42 IST
The district administration has warned the private schools affiliated with the CBSE to give admissions to 25 per cent children from the ecoonomically weaker section (EWS) to provide them free education
The school managements would be prosecuted for not giving admission to the children who are eligible for free and compulsory education under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the Ghaziabad district administration warned. "It has come to my knowledge that even after the recommendation of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and the district magistrate, schools are not admitting the children who are eligible under the RTE Act, 2009. FIRs would be lodged against the managements of schools for not obeying government orders," DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. List of the schools which have flouted the orders has been summoned within 15 days so that action may be initiated against them, he said
The BSA has been told that he must not limit himself up to recommendations only but also ensure the admissions, DM Pandey added.
