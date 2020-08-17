Left Menu
Development News Edition

IITs should pay attention to problems faced by farmers, rural India: Naidu

This type of collaboration will help in fast-tracking projects and produce quicker results," he added. Stressing on the need for greater investment in Research and Development projects which focus on finding solutions to societal problems, Naidu urged the private sector to collaborate with the academia in identifying such projects and fund them liberally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:00 IST
IITs should pay attention to problems faced by farmers, rural India: Naidu

IITs should start major research programmes to boost the rural economy through the development of sustainable technologies, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday. The research at IITs and other higher education institutes, he said, must be relevant to society and focus on finding solutions to various problems faced by mankind from climate change to health issues.

"Indian institutions will be counted among the world's best only when they start impacting the societies around them by developing optimal and sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the nation. Research should focus on making the lives of people comfortable, quicken the progress and ensure a more equitable world order," Naidu said in his address at the diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi. Calling upon the IITs to pay attention to the problems faced by the farmers and rural India, the vice president asked them to work not only for enhancing agri-production, but also specially focus on the production of nutritious and protein-rich food.

"With more than 50 pc of our population still dependent on agriculture, it is important for IITs to start major research programmes to boost the rural economy through the development of sustainable technologies," he said. "Higher education institutions should not work in silos and form a symbiotic relationship with the industry to develop cutting-edge technology and the industry experts in various areas should act as mentors in guiding researchers. This type of collaboration will help in fast-tracking projects and produce quicker results," he added.

Stressing on the need for greater investment in Research and Development projects which focus on finding solutions to societal problems, Naidu urged the private sector to collaborate with the academia in identifying such projects and fund them liberally. "There should be greater investment in R and D projects which focus on finding solutions to societal problems. I call upon the private sector, including industry bodies like CII and Assocham, to collaborate with academia in identifying such projects and fund them liberally," he said.

Asserting that the New Education Policy seeks to promote India as a global study destination, Naidu pointed out that only eight Indian institutions figured in the top 500 globally. "This situation has to change and there has to be a concerted and collective action from all the stakeholders—governments, universities, educationists and the private sector to bring about a radical improvement in the standards and quality of education of our institutes of higher learning," he said.

"I am happy to note that the New Education Policy seeks to promote India as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable costs, thereby helping to restore its role as a Vishwa Guru," he added. Observing that there is a huge potential for India to become a world leader in various technological domains given the demographic advantage and the presence of highly talented youth, the vice president said, "the need of the hour is to impart quality education".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Haryana and UP in next 2 hrs

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, over the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The weather department also predi...

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020