Answer sheets of online open-book exams to be evaluated digitally by subject teachers: DU

The Delhi University on Monday wrote to principals of colleges under it stating that the scanned answer sheets submitted in online open-book exams will be evaluated digitally or in electronic mode by subject teachers. The online open book exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses commenced on August 10 and will go on till August 31.

Teachers and students had opposed to this mode of conducting the exams. Students have alleged that they faced issues while uploading answer sheets. "For the purpose, the examiners shall be provided access to the portal individually. The examiners after evaluation shall submit their response/award on the portal itself which shall be recorded for the purpose of result compilation," said the letter by the university to the college principals.

They have been asked to make the required information and communication technology infrastructure available to those who will evaluate the answer sheets in the college itself.