Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aspiring UK medical students in limbo because of exam fiasco

Universities offer final-year high school students places based on grades predicted by their teachers, but admission is contingent on the results of final exams, known as A Levels. This year, with schools largely shut since March and no exams, education authorities in England attempted to to standardize results by running students' teacher-predicted grades through an algorithm that compared them with their schools' past performance.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:50 IST
Aspiring UK medical students in limbo because of exam fiasco

Chris Byrne and Khadijah E Olonade worked hard to get into medical school, but the computer said no. The teenagers are among thousands of graduating high school students scrambling for spots at British universities following the government's disastrous decision to award final grades using an algorithm.

The process was intended to replace exams cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but unfairly lowered the marks of many students — and froze them out of their chosen schools. While the programme was ditched after an outcry, and affected students had their grades raised, universities and families are still picking up the pieces.

Many 18-year-olds don't know if they will be attending college in the fall. Aspiring doctors are particularly in limbo because the hands-on training medical schools provide means the number of slots can't easily be expanded to accommodate those turned away by the algorithm debacle. "I'm stuck waiting," Byrne said. "There has been no word about if there's going to be enough medicine places for me to get in this year. There's just a lot of uncertainty about what's going to happen." COVID-19 has upended many aspects of life, including the complex admissions system for higher education in Britain. Universities offer final-year high school students places based on grades predicted by their teachers, but admission is contingent on the results of final exams, known as A Levels.

This year, with schools largely shut since March and no exams, education authorities in England attempted to to standardize results by running students' teacher-predicted grades through an algorithm that compared them with their schools' past performance. High-achieving students at under-performing schools, many in deprived areas, ended up with their marks downgraded, while students at above-average schools kept their predicted grades.

Amid anger from students, parents and educators, and growing unease within Britain's governing Conservative Party, the government backed down this week and said students who were downgraded could get their predicted grades. That brought relief but hasn't ended the uncertainty, because some students who now have the grades they needed to go to the universities they applied to have been told the courses they hoped to take are full.

Sixteen-year-olds, whose equally crucial GCSE exams were also cancelled by COVID-19, are due to receive results Thursday that will determine their future studies. The government has promised there will not be a repeat of the A-levels fiasco. Universities — caught between a government in damage-control mode and students demanding fair treatment — have formidable choices to make.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

After decades in politics, Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination

In the biggest speech of his nearly 50 years in public life, Joe Biden will spell out his vision for the presidency on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.Bidens speech on...

Japan awards COVID-19 relief work to Deloitte affiliate after Dentsu controversy

The Japanese government has signed a contract with a Deloitte-linked consulting group to distribute coronavirus relief payouts following public anger over a previous deal involving advertising giant Dentsu. Lawmakers and other critics quest...

Flexible start times announced for England vs Pakistan test

England and Pakistan will be able to make up for lost time due to bad weather in the upcoming third and final test in Southampton by starting a days play 30 minutes earlier. The newly adopted flexible approach to starting times was announce...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020