Nigeria's education system was already in crisis before pandemic, says Obasanjo

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-08-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 08:38 IST
Nigeria's education system was already in crisis before pandemic, says Obasanjo
During a virtual Teach for Nigeria fellowship graduation ceremony 2020 organized in Lagos, Former Nigeria's President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria's education system was already in crisis before the pandemic status.

Saying the outbreak has worsened the ever-widening gulfs between the learning opportunities, most privileged children, and the less privileged ones.

He said, "to close the dangerous gap as a nation, we require prompt action from well-meaning Nigerians in build with courage, patriotism, commitment, foresight, and love. In critical mass to spare head the movement for new Nigeria generally but particularly new Nigeria in education."

While charging the graduands, Obasanjo said "it is important to know that leadership will not be handed over to you but you have to continue to exact yourselves to get it, after all, the saying goes power is not served a La carte, although you have come to the end of your fellowship, this is the only the beginning of your leadership journey while the fellowship might provide you with the first-hand experience of inequity in our system, you have to continue to leverage or acquire skills and experiences to continue to be an advocate for educational excellence and be ambassadors for change, driving the movement for freedom and peace in Nigeria.

"The impact you made in the last two years of your fellowship journey, you have dedicated your time, energy, and resources to inspire a love for learning; improve educational outcomes and in turn enhance life opportunities for the children in your classrooms."

"As a result of your commitment, your pupils have succeeded in various academic and non-academic competitions. I recently learned about pupils teach for Nigeria fellows who came second in the National Lafarge competition, and how some of you coached some of these pupils who were awarded scholarships. Don't let anybody use today to make tomorrow impossible for you," said Obasanjo.

