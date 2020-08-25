Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha allows visually-impaired college teachers to take online classes from home

The Odisha government on Monday asked all colleges under the Higher Education Department to allow visually-impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes till the COVID-19 situation improves.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:11 IST
Odisha allows visually-impaired college teachers to take online classes from home

The Odisha government on Monday asked all colleges under the Higher Education Department to allow visually-impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes till the COVID-19 situation improves. Currently, all teachers go to colleges and hold live online classes from there.

In a letter to the principals of all degree colleges, Higher Education Department Secretary Saswat Mishra said, The visually-impaired teachers can take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy. They are not required to come to college campuses to take online classes, the letter said.

The state government had earlier directed all colleges and universities to start online classes for under-graduate and post-graduate students from July 13. It came to the fore later that visually challenged teachers are facing difficulties in commuting as COVID-19 related restrictions are in force and availability of public transport is scarce.

College teachers are conducting online classes three days a week on various platforms. On each day, they take classes for two to three hours. However, many teachers, who refused to be named, alleged that colleges do not have the infrastructure to conduct online classes and they have to use their own mobile phones for the purpose.

"If classes are to be conducted using our own phones, there is no point in visiting colleges thrice a week. We can also take classes from our homes," a lady teacher said. Another teacher said that small smart phones get hot as classes are taken for two hours at a stretch and there are apprehensions that they may explode.

"The government must set up facilities in colleges for conducting online classes," the teacher said..

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...

California braces for more lightning wildfires

California braced for more lightning storms, which have sparked over 600 wildfires in the past week, but firefighters got some relief as temperatures eased off record highs. The worst of the blazes, including the second and third largest in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020