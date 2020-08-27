Left Menu
Cabinet approves two training programmes to build state capacity

Mthembu said the Economic Governance Spring School training programme will be aimed at the top leadership from all spheres of government.

The National School of Government (NSG), in partnership with the Wits School of Governance and the OR Tambo School of Leadership, will conduct the training. Image Credit: Flickr

Cabinet has approved two training programmes that will boost their commitment to build state capacity, said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

The Minister announced this during his address on Thursday, following the Cabinet meeting which held on Wednesday.

These will include Ministers, Deputy Minister, Members of the Executive MECs, Premiers and Mayors.

"The programme is designed to broaden learning perspectives through analysis and critical reflection on the nature of challenges of government, particularly under these difficult [times]," Mthembu explained.

The National School of Government (NSG), in partnership with the Wits School of Governance and the OR Tambo School of Leadership, will conduct the training.

"There are those of us who believe that you can never be too wise to learn and never too old to continue to learn," Mthembu said.

The second learning programme is targeted at Heads of Department and will be offered by NSG, in partnership with the University College of London.

It will consist of three components, namely an Executive Induction Programme, Executive Education Programme and a new programme called Etella.

"If there's one thing that we've always been accused of as government is our inability to implement," Mthembu acknowledged.

"We're hopeful that these training programmes will assist us in confronting this inability to implement what are very good policies, [which robs] our people of service delivery," Mthembu said.

Postponement

The executive also approved the postponement of hosting the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and its parallel event of World Maritime Day, which will now be held in October 2021 due to COVID-19.

Bills

Cabinet approved the submission of the Agricultural Produce Agents Amendment Bill of 2018, the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill and Electoral Law Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

