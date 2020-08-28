Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's attitude towards students 'devoid of humanity': Akhilesh on holding of JEE, NEET

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP over the holding of the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the party's attitude towards students is "devoid of humanity".

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:18 IST
BJP's attitude towards students 'devoid of humanity': Akhilesh on holding of JEE, NEET

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the BJP over the holding of the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the party's attitude towards students is "devoid of humanity". This comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here over the issue.

"Adamant on conducting JEE and NEET examinations, BJP has now clarified why it has changed the name of the Ministry of Human Resources. It is because its attitude towards education and students is devoid of humanity," the former chief minister said in tweet in Hindi, and tagged pictures of the protest by his partymen in the state capital on Thursday. Workers of SP's student wing reached the Raj Bhawan on Thursday afternoon and raised anti-government slogans for organising NEET and JEE amid the pandemic at “considerable” risks to students. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the protesters.

The central government, while approving the new education policy recently, renamed the Ministry of Human Resources Development as the Ministry of Education. On Thursday, Yadav wrote an open letter opposing the central government's decision to hold the NEET and the JEE amid the pandemic.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was unnecessarily putting students' health at risk. While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for the NEET.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...

Taxpayers to be able to access SARS offices for assistance

While the South African Revenue Service SARS is urging taxpayers to make use of its electronic filing platforms, taxpayers who are unable to make use of these platforms will be able to access SARS offices for assistance.From 1 September to ...

Plea of 1984 riots convict to extend interim bail infructuous, relief extended due to COVID-19: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the plea by one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts, who was awarded life imprisonment, for extension of interim bail is infructuous in view of the full courts order extending such relief till October 31 du...

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday launched the second round of serological survey to assess prevalence of COVID-19 among people in the city as the Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month. Five t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020