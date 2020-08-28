Left Menu
Development News Edition

Listen to student voices, act as per their wishes: Sonia to govt on NEET, JEE

As part of the Congress' day-long campaign of holding protests and voicing opposition on social media to holding of the entrance examinations, the party posted Sonia Gandhi's message to students and the government on the issue of conducting the exams. "I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:08 IST
Listen to student voices, act as per their wishes: Sonia to govt on NEET, JEE

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday urged the government to listen to the voices of students on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE and act according to their wishes. Various opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country, even as the Union government has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

Six ministers of opposition-ruled states on Friday also moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE this year amid the persisting pandemic. As part of the Congress' day-long campaign of holding protests and voicing opposition on social media to holding of the entrance examinations, the party posted Sonia Gandhi's message to students and the government on the issue of conducting the exams.

"I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be taken up is the most important issue, not only for you but for your family," Sonia Gandhi said in a video addressing students. "You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India," she said. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding students' future, it is important that it is "being taken with your concurrence", the Congress leader said "I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and acts upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government," she said in the nearly minute-long video posted on the Congress' Twitter handle with the hashtag 'Speak Up For Student Safety'.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue held

The 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue DPD was held via video conferencing here today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary Defence, Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee.Both sides held discussions on...

Have full faith in party's internal democracy: UP BJP MLA facing notice for social media posts

Gorakhpur Sadar BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who has been served a show-cause notice by the party, on Friday said he has full faith in the impartial behaviour of the party as internal democracy is still alive in it. After receiving the ...

Defence ministry decides to host Aero India in Bengaluru in February

The defence ministry has decided to host the next edition of Aero India -- considered Asias largest aerospace exhibition -- in Bengaluru in February, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic, officials sources said on Friday. The ministry t...

Punjab CM flags off coronavirus testing mobile clinic and ambulance

A well equipped Corona Testing Mobile Clinic and Ambulance was flagged off by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday. The ambulance has been donated by Vikramjit Sahney Chairman, Sun Foundation and International President W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020