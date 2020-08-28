Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB never said it was not in favour of final semester exams : Partha

The West Bengal government had in fact previously told UGC and the Centre that the fionl exams can take place once the present situation due to coronavirus normalises, he told newsmen at the sidelines of a programme on the occasion of foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). Chatterjee said the government will discuss the situation with vice-chancellors of state universities after going through the contents of Supreme Court order that universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:41 IST
WB never said it was not in favour of final semester exams : Partha

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Friday said the state government had never said that it was not in favour of holding the final semester examinations following the apex court order upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams. The West Bengal government had in fact previously told UGC and the Centre that the fionl exams can take place once the present situation due to coronavirus normalises, he told newsmen at the sidelines of a programme on the occasion of foundation day of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

Chatterjee said the government will discuss the situation with vice-chancellors of state universities after going through the contents of Supreme Court order that universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan Friday upheld the UGC decision to hold final year exams. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels it cannot conduct exams by September 30, it must approach UGC for fresh dates to hold the exam.

"We had only said exams can be held after the pandemic situation ends and the situation becomes conducive for exams involving thousands of children," he asserted. "We are yet to see the full contents of the SC order.

We need to examine it in detail and then discuss with VCs. I will discuss the order in detail with the chief minister. We will comment and decide (on future steps) afterwards," he said. The state higher education department had in July urged the UGC not to go ahead with the decision to mandatorily hold final semester exams in colleges and universities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also urged UGC to reconsider its July 6 advisory in this regard citing the COVID-19 situation.

Yuva Sena, the Shiv Sena youth wing, was one of the petitioners in the apex court who had questioned the UGC's directive to hold examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UGC July 6 guideline had asked universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said that states cannot take the decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.

It had said that the guideline is based on recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation. The UGC had also said it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations as per the guideline.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...

ECI bids warm farewell to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa

Election Commission of India today bade a warm farewell to outgoing Election Commissioner Sh Ashok Lavasa who is moving on to take up the prestigious assignment as Vice-President, Asian Development Bank at Manila, Philippines. Sh Ashok Lava...

Thai activists scuffle with police officers

Pro-democracy activists tussled with police in Bangkok on Friday when demonstrators gathered at a police station in a show of support for protest leaders. Scores of activists removed a steel barricade as they tried to move closer to the Sam...

Shinzo Abe -- aka 'Super Mario' -- will miss Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a star at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, parading before a sellout crowd at the Maracana Stadium as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abes humorous invitation to the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020