Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final year varsity exams may be held in October: Maha minister

Most of non-agriculture universities in Maharashtra have asked the state government to request the UGC to allow holding of final year examinations and announcing results by October 31, state minister Uday Samant said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:17 IST
Final year varsity exams may be held in October: Maha minister

Most of non-agriculture universities in Maharashtra have asked the state government to request the UGC to allow holding of final year examinations and announcing results by October 31, state minister Uday Samant said on Monday. There are 13 non-agriculture universities in the state.

Of them, Amravati University and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) have suggested holding of examinations and declaring of results by November 10, said Samant, who heads Higher and Technical Education department. All universities have also agreed that it was not possible for students to step out of their homes to give examination given the COVID-19 threat, Samant said.

He said the mode of examination will be declared on Wednesday. The examinations may be held in the first week of October and will be of lesser marks, the minister said.

A total of 7,62,962 students will appear for the final year exams across universities,he said. "Amravati University and Yashwantrao Chavan Open University have said that a request be made to the UGC (University Grants Commission) for holding the examinations and announcing results by November 10.

"The remaining varsities, including that of Mumbai, Pune and others, have demanded the state government to propose to the UGC to hold the exams and announce results by October 31," Samant told reporters here. The universities have requested the state government to hold the meeting of state disaster management authority (SDMA) under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to send a request to the UGC in this regard, the minister said, adding that the SDMA meeting is expected on Wednesday.

On the mode of conducting exams, the minister said, "Vice chancellors have suggested three ways of holding the examinations with online or open book or assignment options. They have sought a day's time on how these examinations will be held".

Upholding the UGC guidelines, the Supreme Court had last week held that no state and university can promote students in the final year/terminal semester without holding examinations, observing performance in such exams is a "reflection of competence" of the students..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Hotel Rwanda' hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the countrys 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs. Rusesabagina was played by Don Ch...

Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders express grief over former President Pranab Mukherjee's death

Political leaders cutting across party lines expressed condolences on the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Pranab Mukherjee. I jo...

Pranab Mukherjee kept national interest supreme, didn't believe in political untouchability: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Pranab Mukherjee kept national interest supreme, didnt believe in political untouchability RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat....

Sebi relaxes default recognition norms for COVID-19 related debt restructuring

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday asked credit rating agencies not to consider as default &#160; the restructuring of debt done solely due to COVID-19 related stress by lenders. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India RBI provided a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020