Delhi govt warns private schools against charging beyond tuition fees till schools reopen

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed. According to the directive by the Directorate of Education (DoE), annual and development charges can be charged from the parents, on pro-rata basis, only on monthly basis after completion of lockdown period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:32 IST
The Delhi government has warned private schools against collecting additional charges other than tuition fee and also asked them not to raise the fees till schools reopen, officials said Monday. The government has warned that the defaulter schools will be penalized as per Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973.

in a letter to school principals, Education Department Director Udit Prakash Raj said such act of schools is not only in a clear violation of directions issued earlier but also an inhumane act on their part keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic conditions and long closure of schools. "These schools are run by trust and charitable societies, hence, as per their Memorandum of Article, are supposed always to keep in mind the charity and providing of education to the students without indulging in profiteering,” he said. He said some representations have also been received from some private schools and their associations wherein, it has been claimed that since the period of lockdown is over, they can charge the fees under all heads such as tuition fees, annual charge, development fee and some earmarked levies also. "This is not correct as unlocking stage is still going on in a phased manner, hence, complete lockdown is yet to be over and schools are yet to be Open for physical class room learning,” he added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

According to the directive by the Directorate of Education (DoE), annual and development charges can be charged from the parents, on pro-rata basis, only on monthly basis after completion of lockdown period. “No earmarked levies such as transportation charges will be charged from the parents during the period the schools remains closed. In no case, the schools shall demand and collect tuition fee on quarterly basis, fees will be collected on monthly basis only. Schools cannot increase any fee in the academic session 2020-21 till further directions,” the DoE order had earlier said..

